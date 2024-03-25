Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Globus Medical stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

