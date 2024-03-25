Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $52.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.99.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $33.77 on Monday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

