Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $33.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOX Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in FOX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after buying an additional 102,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FOX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,058,000 after buying an additional 686,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FOX by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FOX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after buying an additional 555,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

