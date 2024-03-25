Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $181.82

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,770,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $179.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

