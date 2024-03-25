Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979 over the last three months. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 18.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,098,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 80,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

