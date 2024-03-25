Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $12.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,244,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,341,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,568,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 704,913 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 234,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

