Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Allegion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.12 on Monday. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $110,740,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $66,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.