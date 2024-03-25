Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.
ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Allegion Trading Down 0.9 %
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegion Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $110,740,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $66,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
