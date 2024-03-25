Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $210.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.69.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE BURL opened at $226.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.20. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $230.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter. Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

