Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

