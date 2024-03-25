Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,291,000 after buying an additional 324,204,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $225,561,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

