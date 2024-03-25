Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
CRBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Shares of CRBG stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $27.78.
Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.
