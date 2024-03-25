Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFY shares. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

DFY opened at C$44.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.7918935 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

