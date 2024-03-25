RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives $79.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. RB Global has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. RB Global’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

