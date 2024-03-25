EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $33.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,143,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,973,770.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $2,238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,143,235 shares in the company, valued at $130,973,770.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 22,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $484,151.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,989,582 shares of company stock worth $39,080,886. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $24,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after buying an additional 488,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $22.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.66.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.48% and a negative net margin of 153.84%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

