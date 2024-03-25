Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.29.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.