CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $377.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.33.

CACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CACI International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $370.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.58. CACI International has a 52 week low of $280.68 and a 52 week high of $382.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.