Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

AZTA stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

