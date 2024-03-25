YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $18.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
YPF opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.
