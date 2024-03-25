Analysts Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WKME shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WalkMe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in WalkMe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,083,000.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $736.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.12. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. On average, research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.