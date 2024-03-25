Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE:RELX opened at $43.65 on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

