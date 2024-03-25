RealReal (REAL) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.13 RealReal Competitors $2.01 billion $46.47 million 3.54

This table compares RealReal and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RealReal and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 535 430 6 2.30

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 3.27%. Given RealReal’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -16.27% -40.03% -3.42%

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

