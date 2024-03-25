Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

