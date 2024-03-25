Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STC. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 171.17%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

