Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.92.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

NYSE:VOR opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

