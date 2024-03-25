Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target at $2.31

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,463 shares of company stock worth $318,164. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

