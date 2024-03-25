Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

IPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

IPSC opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $287.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.73% and a negative net margin of 6,115.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 203,725 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 85,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

