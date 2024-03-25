Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

SMWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Similarweb by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in Similarweb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,283,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 203.38%. The company had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

