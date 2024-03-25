GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

