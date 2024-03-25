Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Price Target to $30.00

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDHC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:SDHC opened at $30.75 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

