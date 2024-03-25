Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

AMBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 2,464,105 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,582,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

AMBP stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

