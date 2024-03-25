UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -546.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

