Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $153.65

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $114.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

