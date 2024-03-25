iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.15. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,405.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,634. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 37,249 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

