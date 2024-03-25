Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MYE

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MYE opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.