Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTMX opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 159.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1444 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTMX. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter valued at $6,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter valued at $4,833,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 81,837 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter valued at $2,123,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

