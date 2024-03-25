TD Cowen Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $131.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $116.50 to $131.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RJF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.50.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.4 %

Raymond James stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

