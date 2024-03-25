Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.02 on Friday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 114.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitae by 501.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 113.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

