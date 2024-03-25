StockNews.com Lowers Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 3.1 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.52. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 81.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,876,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,965,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,074 shares of company stock worth $6,288,055. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,557,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

