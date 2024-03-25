Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

