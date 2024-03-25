The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Price Target to $56.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:WOR opened at $64.25 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 78,141 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

