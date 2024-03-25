Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Tanger stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,882,000 after purchasing an additional 399,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tanger by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 33.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tanger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

