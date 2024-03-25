The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $91.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Pentair stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

