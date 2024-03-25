Vulcan Materials’ (VMC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $274.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

