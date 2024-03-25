Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.