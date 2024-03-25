Oppenheimer Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $157.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $141.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $126.21 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,699,950. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

