Mizuho Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $167.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $159.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $159.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day moving average is $129.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

