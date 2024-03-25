Talos Energy’s (TALO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TALO. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.19.

Talos Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Talos Energy stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.02. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

