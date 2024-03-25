Analysts Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) PT at $180.00

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $165.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $179.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,473,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

