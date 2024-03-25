Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $496.59.

LULU stock opened at $403.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $304.19 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

