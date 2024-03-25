DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.