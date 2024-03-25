CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.69. CME Group has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

